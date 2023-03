CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who misbehaved with a school teacher while she was on her way to school on the bicycle near Kancheepuram was arrested on Saturday.

Karthiga (name changed) from Idaiyamputhur village in Uthiramerur near Kancheepuram is a teacher in a private school in the Meyyur village. Police said every day Karthiga would travel to school on her bicycle.

On Saturday, while she was on her way to the school, an unidentified man who followed her on the bike, touched her hip and went past her. Soon, Karthiga stopped her cycle and picked the stones from the road and started to throw at him.

Police said he stopped the bike and started to walk towards Karthiga but since she was continuously pelting stones at him, he quickly fled from the spot. However, onlookers who noticed the incident chased him and managed to catch him. They beat him up before handing him to the Salavakkam police station.

During inquiry, he was identified as Tamilarasan (32) of Kovilanchery near Tambaram who had come to Uthiramerur to buy poultry feed. The police arrested Tamilarasan under a woman harassment case and further inquiry is on.