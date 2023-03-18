CRZ approves CMRL's Madhavaram-Siruseri SIPCOT Route

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited's Phase-2 construction process got approval from Coastal Regulation Zone Authority for the Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot route.

The Phase 2 of CMRL will cover a distance of 118.9 km and is estimated at a cost of Rs 63,246 cr.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, this project includes the construction of three long-distance routes, covering a distances of:

45.8 km from Madhavaram to Siruseri SIPCOT

26.1 km from Lighthouse to Poonamallee and 47 km from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

As per reports, the Metro station planned for Mylapore (Thirumailai) will serve 3 platforms, which will be constructed 35 meters (115 ft) below ground level.

The planned route involves areas such as Indira Nagar, Taramani, Buckingham Canal, and Adyar river area. As the areas are under the Coastal Regulatory Zone, CMRL had previously applied for permission to carry out work.

It is also reported that this route will house 20 elevated railway stations and 30 subway stations.