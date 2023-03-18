City

CRZ approves CMRL's Madhavaram-Siruseri SIPCOT Route

The Phase 2 of CMRL will cover a distance of 118.9 km and is estimated at a cost of Rs 63,246 cr.
Representative image
Representative imageTwitter
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited's Phase-2 construction process got approval from Coastal Regulation Zone Authority for the Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot route.

The Phase 2 of CMRL will cover a distance of 118.9 km and is estimated at a cost of Rs 63,246 cr.

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, this project includes the construction of three long-distance routes, covering a distances of:

45.8 km from Madhavaram to Siruseri SIPCOT

26.1 km from Lighthouse to Poonamallee and 47 km from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur.

As per reports, the Metro station planned for Mylapore (Thirumailai) will serve 3 platforms, which will be constructed 35 meters (115 ft) below ground level.

The planned route involves areas such as Indira Nagar, Taramani, Buckingham Canal, and Adyar river area. As the areas are under the Coastal Regulatory Zone, CMRL had previously applied for permission to carry out work.

It is also reported that this route will house 20 elevated railway stations and 30 subway stations.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai Metro Rail Limited
Lighthouse
Lighthouse to Poonamallee
Poonamallee-Lighthouse corridor
Madhavaram to Siruseri SIPCOT
construction process
Coastal Regulation Zone Authority
Thirumailai

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in