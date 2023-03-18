Commuters want bus shelter in Kodambakkam

Chennai: With the temperature soaring in the city, commuters in Kodambakkam are forced to stand under the scorching sun due to the lack of a bus shelter at one of the bus stops on Arcot Road.

While there is a bus stop near the entrance of Pathipaga Chemmal K Ganapathy Government Higher Secondary School, the corporation is yet to provide a bus shelter on the opposite side of the school.

“Majority of buses operated on the road from Vadapalani direction stop at Power House bus stop. A few buses including buses heading to Broadway (17D) via Egmore and Central Railway stations stop at the concerned bus stop,” Kasturi, a regular commuter, said. She added that during the peak hours, commuters waiting for buses are forced to stand under a tree for shade.

“Either the MTC should stop the buses at Power House stop, where bus shelter is provided, or the Chennai corporation should construct a bus shelter opposite the school,” she urged.

It may be noted that passengers taking tickets to Power House are being dropped off opposite the school instead of the Power House stop and the MTC has made the arrangement to prevent the crowding of buses at the Power House bus stop.

When asked, a Chennai Corporation official said there is a space constraint at the spot as a few shops operate near the bus stop. “However, we will take measures to resolve the issue,” he said.