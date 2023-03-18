CMRL opens addl parking at Nanganallur Road Metro station

CHENNAI: Catering to the growing demands of Metro rail passengers, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has increased the parking facility at Nanganallur Road Metro station, which is to come effective from Sunday.

According to a press note, the CMRL has leased 4,656 sqm of land at Nanganallur Road Metro station for parking two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

This extended parking facility will accommodate 1,000 two-wheelers and 60 four-wheelers.

Meanwhile, for undertaking renovation works, the parking of Arignar Anna Alandur Metro station will be closed for three months starting March 24.

Additionally, the CMRL is working on providing temporary parking at St Thomas Mount Metro station.

The extended facility at Nanganallur Road was opened by Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations).