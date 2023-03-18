Chennai to receive mild showers for next 2 days: RMC

CHENNAI: Several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to get light to moderate rain for the next 48 hours due to the wind discontinuity over the sea, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) predicted on Saturday. In addition, though the maximum temperature in Chennai and its suburbs was expected to decrease, the department stated that normal temperatures would be recorded.

The trough/wind discontinuity from interior Tamil Nadu to central Madhya Pradesh now runs from south interior Karnataka to Jharkhand across interior Karnataka, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Odisha with an embedded cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

"The rain along with thunderstorm activity is likely to occur over several districts including Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Chengalpattu, Erode, and Tiruvallur for the next two days. In the coming days, the state is expected to receive more heat convection rain till May," said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, RMC.

The weather department forecasts that in Chennai and outskirts the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy.

Thunderstorm and lightning with light / moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas.

The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 33 degree Celsius and 23 degree Celsius respectively for the next 48 hours.

"Widespread thunderstorms likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Telangana under the influence of mid latitude westerly trough. Moderate rains likely over parts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai and suburbs during the evening or night hours for a few days," said K Srikanth, a city-based independent weather blogger.

In the last 24 hours, Chennai district recorded the highest rainfall in several areas. Of which, Perungudi received 9 cm, followed by Mugalivakkam, Kodambakkam, Chennai Airport 7 cm each, Tiruvallur district 6 cm, Dindigul, Kancheepuram and Taramani (Chennai) got 5 cm each, as per RMC rainfall data.