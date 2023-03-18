AIADMK Gen Secy poll: Filing of nomination begins, security tightened

CHENNAI: In order to bring the leadership tussle to a decisive end, the AIADMK high command has called for an election to install a General Secretary. With the election scheduled for March 26, filing of nominations has begun at the party HQ in Royapettah today.

The nominations can be filed today and tomorrow and will be scrutinised on March 20, withdrawals would be allowed till March 21, 3 pm.

To avoid any untoward incident during the filing of nomination, 50 police personnel have been stationed at the headquarters on a rotation basis to provide security day and night, according to the High Court's direction.

AIADMK's interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami is expected to file his nomination at 10.30 am