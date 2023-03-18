52 kg ganja seized from cell phone shop, 4 held

CHENNAI: The city police arrested 4 men who were supplying ganja in a mobile phone service shop near Tambaram and seized 52 kg of ganja from them.

The police received a tip-off that ganja was being supplied in a mobile phone service shop on Mudichur Road.

A special team was formed, and based on surveillance, it found that many youngsters visited the shop often to service their phones. On Thursday night, cops went for a surprise raid but did not find anything inside. But, they did find a car parked outside. When they checked inside the car, they recovered 7 packages of ganja weighing about 52 kg.

Mohamed Riyas (35) of Ramanathapuram, Zahir Hussian (42) of Mudichur, Al Amin (35) and Senu (29) of Visakhapatnam had rented the shop for mobile phone service but were supplying ganja. All of them were arrested.

Cops seized the contraband, 4 mobile phones and a car.