4 persons detained under Goondas Act in Avadi

CHENNAI: Four persons arrested in various criminal cases were detained under the Goondas Act in Avadi Police Commissionerate on Friday.

Those detained under the Goondas were identified as K Ganesan (26) of Korattur, M Aravindhan (22) of Mathur, S Sujitha (47) of Ernavur and Sanjay Mehada (23) of Madhya Pradesh.

Ganesan was involved in a series of robbery cases while Aravindhan has theft and other cases against him in Madhavaram milk colony police station.

Sujitha is a drug peddler with cases against her in Ennore police station and Sanjay was arrested for house- break in cases, police said.

"A deterrent action was ordered to detain the aforesaid persons in Goondas Act. In Avadi Police Commissionerate so far 67 persons were detained under Goondas act for the year 2023," an official release stated.