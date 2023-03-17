Teacher attempts to board moving train, dies in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old teacher from Chennai who attempted to board a moving express train slipped and ran over by the train in Melmaruvathur on Friday.

The deceased was Annamalai of Saidapet was working as a teacher in the government primary school in Kodiyamputhur near Tindivanam. Police said every day Annamalai would travel to school on the Pondicherry express from Chennai Egmore.

On Friday morning, Annamalai boarded the train in Egmore and finished his breakfast on the train. When the train reached the Melmaruvathur railway station, he got down to wash his tiffin box. Police said when the train started to move Annamalai rushed towards the train and attempted to get inside, but since his hands were wet he lost his grip and fell in between the platform and the train.

The onlookers managed to stop the train by pulling the emergency chain but Annamalai, who got stuck in the wheels, died on the spot. On information, the Chengalpattu railway police visited the spot and sent it for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH. The police have registered a case and further investigation is on.