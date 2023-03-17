Stalin inaugurates new stand named after MK at Chidambaram stadium

CHENNAI: The new stand at the iconic M A Chidambaram stadium here, which has been named after former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, was opened on Friday.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the new 'Kalaignar Karunanidhi stand' in the presence of State Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former BCCI president N Srinivasan, and former India captain and CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others. Located at the pavillion end of the stadium, the new stand was inaugurated ahead of the third India vs Australia match to be played here on March 22.

Spacious dressing rooms, a gymnasium and indoor nets facility on the first floor above the stadium are some of the new facilities available here. The rest of the hoary stadium has been given a facelift and new galleries have been set up for a better spectator experience.