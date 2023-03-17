Employment camp for youth today

CHENGALPATTU: The Private sector employment camp by the District Employment and Vocational Guidance Center for the educated unemployed youth will be held on Saturday, district collector Rahul Nath said Friday. The camp is organised every year on the second or third Friday of every month.

The employment camp for the year 2023 is being jointly organised by District Administration, District Employment, and Vocational Guidance Center and Tamil Nadu Rural Livelihood Movement on Saturday at Vidyasagar College of Arts and Science for Women.

“More than 150 private sector companies and skill training companies are participating in this camp and they will conduct interviews and select the people according to their needs,” said the collector. In this employment camp, candidates who have passed 8th, 10th, 12th, graduation B.E., ITI and diploma, nurses and differently-abled can participate. Candidates with an age limit of 18 to 40 years are requested to appear in person at the venue from 9.00 am to 3.00 pm with their educational certificates, and passport size photographs to participate in the employment camp. “Also, interested and job-seeking youths are requested to register at https://tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in to participate in this camp. The employment office registration of the recruits in this departmental employment camp will not be cancelled,” he said.