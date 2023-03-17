CUMTA to study rail track along peripheral road

CHENNAI: The Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA) has decided to conduct a feasibility to construct a railway line along the under-construction Rs 12,000-crore Chennai Peripheral Ring Road (CPRR).

According to an official source, the feasibility study for the line that will cater to passenger and freight transport will be done under the World Bank-funded Chennai City Partnership. “During a recent meeting with the representatives of the World Bank, CUMTA has proposed to study a new railway line along CPRR and adding new tracks to existing suburban lines,” the source said.

Based on the feasibility study, the new railway line project will be implemented by the government. The source revealed that a new railway line along CPRR would be the first railway project to be studied by a State government agency.

Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) is constructing the CPRR for a total length of 133 km crossing three districts to connect Ennore Port and Mahabalipuram. The CPRR will be the fourth ring road for the city after the Inner Ring Road, Chennai Bypass and Outer Ring Road. It will pass through Thatchur, Tiruvallur, Sriperumbudur and Singaperumal Koil.

Meanwhile, the CUMTA will also study the feasibility of laying a fourth railway track on the Tambaram-Chengalpattu suburban route. Yet another study will be conducted to add another railway line between Arakkonam and Kancheepuram.

Presently, the frequency of EMU trains between Chennai Beach and Tambaram is higher while trains running up to Chengalpattu are few and far between. This is mainly due to the lack of sufficient railway tracks between Tambaram-Chengalpattu.

“During the peak hours, trains from and to Chengalpattu are jam-packed due to lesser frequency. We have been demanding the fourth line between Tambaram and Chengalpattu for several years to reduce the congestion,” said Senthil Kumar, a regular commuter.