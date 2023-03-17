Chennai gets respite from heat, heavy rains in several areas

CHENNAI: With the city’s weather going intolerable each day, rains brought some much-needed relief on Friday.

According to weather forecasts, several parts of the State will witness moderate rains with thunderstorms till March 19.

Several areas including Guindy, T Nagar, Nungambakkam, Egmore, Maduravoyal, Anna Nagar witnessed moderate to heavy rains during the night as well as in the day.

According to N Senthamarai Kannan, director, of the regional weather forecasting centre, Regional Meteorological Centre,

“The sudden rainfall will be due to the convergence of winds. In Chennai, there are chances of light rainfall on March 17, 18 and 19.”