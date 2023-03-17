Beautification of 5 flyovers completed under Singara Chennai 2.0

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has completed five bridge beautification works under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project. A total of Rs 1.64 crore has been spent on the first phase of the project.

Various works such as painting, planting saplings to increase the greenery space, and setting up artificial fountains are being carried out in another six flyovers in the city for Rs 10 crore.

The civic body maintains 26 major bridges, including 14 flyovers, 12 railway flyovers, 18 vehicle subways, 5 pedestrian subways, four flyovers, and 234 footbridges. As per the State government’s order, beautification work should be carried out under the Singara Chennai 2.0 project phase-wise. An estimated cost of Rs 25 crore was allocated for the project.

In phase one, five bridges – Koyambedu flyover for Rs 34 lakh, Maduravoyal bypass flyover for Rs 25 lakh, form Adambakkam MRTS railway station to Thillai Nagar works were carried out for a total cost of Rs 13 lakh.

Similarly, in the Adyar zone in the flyover from Velachery MRTS railway station to Puzhuthivakkam MRTS railway station beautification work was done for Rs 45 lakh, and between Puzhuthivakkam MRTS railway station to Adambakkam MRTS railway station the local body spent Rs 47 lakh for the project.

In addition, the flyover beautification works are in progress in six flyovers - Pantheon road and Casa major road in Royapuram zone (zone 5), an estimated cost of Rs 2.41 crore is allocated by the government. In zone 13 (Adyar), the work will be carried out in two flyovers for a total cost of over Rs 4 crore. The local body spends Rs 25 lakh and 40 lakh on bridges from North Usman Road to Mahalingapuram road junction, and Kalaivanar flyover in GN Chetty road respectively for the project.