4 held for robbing 1.5 kg of gold, over Rs 6 L cash

CHENNAI: The city cops arrested 4 suspects on Thursday for allegedly waylaying a jeweller and robbing 1.5 kg of gold and Rs 6.25 lakh cash from him.

The suspects were identified as Khalisha Moideen (22), Arif Mustakim (22), Abdul Hameed (21) and Ranjith (21) – all from Kancheepuram.

On March 13, Rajeshkumar Jain (47) of Korukkupet, a jeweller went to Kancheepuram to distribute jewellery to shops. He returned to Chennai with 1.5 kg of gold and Rs 6.25 cash.

When he reached Koyambedu bus terminus and took his two-wheeler to drive back home, a gang, who had been trailing him, intercepted him near Tiruveedhiamman Koil street, Arumbakkam. They threatened him and took his bag and fled the scene.

Based on Rajeshkumar’s complaint, special teams were formed. Using CCTV footage and his statement, police arrested the quartet.

Investigations revealed that Moideen’s relative, Mohammed Azharuddin works in one of the shops where Rajeshkumar supplies jewellery. He had planned to rob the latter along with his cousin and his friends.