Woman heading to hospital die in hit-and-run, husband critical

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old woman died and her husband was critically injured after their bike was rammed by a car near Kilambakkam on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Lakshmi of Kayarambedu village near Guduvanchery and her husband Pichaikaran (65). As she was not feeling well for the past few days, Lakshmi and her husband decided to consult a doctor. On the way to the Chromepet GH on a two-wheeler, when they were on the National Highway near the new bus terminal in Kilambakkam, a car that was out of control rammed their bike and went without stopping. The onlookers immediately alerted the police and ambulance service, but Lakshmi sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot. Her husband Pichaikaran was admitted to Chromepet GH in critical condition. The Guduvanchery traffic investigation police have registered a hit and run case and are trying to identify the car with the help of CCTV footage.