Police protection to CVe Shanmugam: DGP told to file report

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday ordered the Director General of Police to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) over the AIADMK MP C Ve Shanmugam's request for police protection.

Rajya Sabha MP from AIADMK, C Ve Shanmugam had moved to Madras High Court and sought the direction for police protection in 2022. The petitioner had claimed that his brother-in-law was assassinated during the 2006 Assembly election time and the police protection were given to him until 2021.

It was alleged that the police protection given to C Ve Shanmugam was suddenly withdrawn by the ruling DMK government in November, 2021 and the police department refused to renew his arms license.

Thus, the case related to the murder incident that took place in 2006 has reached the stage of witness examination, the petitioner stated that, he had applied for the police protection in November 2021 and January 2022 twice but the police department did not respond over his request. When the case came up for the hearing before Justice G Chandrasekharan, the advocate appeared for the police department had informed that the investigation of the case related to the murder is underway in the Villupuram district court.

The counsel for the petitioner KS Dinakaran argued that no action was taken on the request seeking police protection for more than a year. After hearing all the arguments, the Judge ordered the Director General of Police (DGP) to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) over the request of the former minister and adjourned the hearing to March 23.