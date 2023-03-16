No space for bus at designated halting point at Pondy Bazaar

CHENNAI: To make mobility easy and quick for commuters, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) allowed two-wheeler parking on both sides of the road in Pondy Bazaar. The civic body charges Rs 15 per hour for parking a two-wheeler on the road.

However, a few commuters are haphazardly parking their vehicle in front of the bus stand forcing passengers to walk to the road to board the bus.

Speaking to DT NEXT, H Mamtha said, “Because there is no space for buses to halt in front of the bus stand, they are stopping it on the main road. It is also causing huge traffic.” Steps should be taken so that individuals do not park their vehicles before the bus stand, she said.

“We request people to not park their vehicles in any way that could cause a disturbance. But few do not pay heed.” a contract staff reacted.

Commenting on this, a senior official with GCC said, “This seems like an enforcement issue, which we will coordinate with the Chennai traffic police for better traffic regularisation.”

“We are also planning stringent actions on vehicles violating road and traffic rules. We have submitted a proposal to the government to tow away vehicles for parking at non-parking spaces for more than ten hours. Government is considering bringing this to implementation,” added the official.