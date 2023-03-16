Ma Su meets 1,50,000th beneficiary of Innuyir Kappom Thittam

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the 1,50,000th beneficiary of Innuyir Kappom Thittam-Nammai Kakkum 48 at Panimalar Medical College Hospital in Tiruvallur and inquired about his well-being.
The scheme provides free treatment to the road accident victims for the first 48 hours at 683 hospitals across the State for treatment cost upto Rs 1 lakh. He said that initially 500 accident prone places were identified and the project was launched in the selected places in Tamil Nadu for this scheme.
Currently, 683 hospitals including 235 government hospitals and 448 private hospitals have implemented the scheme.
The Health Minister said that the number of deaths due to road accidents in India is around 1.50 lakh every year. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, around 17,000 people die due to road accidents every year.
“In order to safe lives, this scheme was launched to prevent road accident deaths by giving them immediate financial assistance and hospitalising them,” he said.
While earlier, eye witnesses would hesitate to take someone to the hospitals as it would invite unnecessary investigation from the police, it is not required anymore and they are even provided with an incentive of Rs 5,000 by the government.
The scheme benefited one lakh people by August 3, 2022 and now 1.50 lakh people have been benefitted.
He said that the Panimalar Medical College Hospital is providing emergency care to the road accident victims. So far, the Tamil Nadu government has spent Rs 22.46 lakh for 326 people in this hospital. The number of accident victims across Tamil Nadu is reported to be 1,50,107. This scheme has benefited all of them without any discrimination and the amount spent by the Government of Tamil Nadu in the last 15 months for this project is Rs.132,52,81,250.
He added that Rs 1.43 crore has been spent under the Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme at Panimalar Hospital for 15 treatment methods from February 2021 onwards.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android