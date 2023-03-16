Ma Su meets 1,50,000th beneficiary of Innuyir Kappom Thittam

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the 1,50,000th beneficiary of Innuyir Kappom Thittam-Nammai Kakkum 48 at Panimalar Medical College Hospital in Tiruvallur and inquired about his well-being.

The scheme provides free treatment to the road accident victims for the first 48 hours at 683 hospitals across the State for treatment cost upto Rs 1 lakh. He said that initially 500 accident prone places were identified and the project was launched in the selected places in Tamil Nadu for this scheme.

Currently, 683 hospitals including 235 government hospitals and 448 private hospitals have implemented the scheme.

The Health Minister said that the number of deaths due to road accidents in India is around 1.50 lakh every year. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, around 17,000 people die due to road accidents every year.