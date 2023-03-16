Lift accident: Showroom owner arrested in Chennai

The house owner Nemichand, (50), who runs Sheetal Enterprises, was formally arrested by the Flower Bazaar police personnel and later he was let off on station bail.

The police have also planned to question the team that installed the lift at the utensil showroom, without any enclosure.

The guest worker Keema Ram (23), of Rajasthan, died after his head banged against a pillar of an open service lift. He worked as a staff in the utensil store on Vengu Chetty lane in Georgetown.

Utensil stocks which come from other areas are taken to the top floor in a service lift installed on the side of the building. Keema Ram who was assigned the job on Tuesday had taken the open service lift and unmindful of the concrete structures close to the lift, he had stretched his head out.

His head hit a pillar while the lift was nearing the second floor and he died on the spot.