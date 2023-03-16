City

Gold worth Rs 60.67 lakh seized in Chennai airport

During the subsequent check, they identified that it was 1,240 grams of gold worth Rs 60.67 lakh. They seized the gold under the Customs Act and further investigation is in progress
Gold worth Rs 60.67 lakh seized in Chennai airport
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 60.67 lakh in the Chennai airport on Thursday. Based on intelligence, the officials on rummaging a flight arrived from Dubai, found one heavy packet wrapped with black adhesive tape concealed in the rear side lavatory of the aircraft. During the subsequent check, they identified that it was 1,240 grams of gold worth Rs 60.67 lakh. They seized the gold under the Customs Act and further investigation is in progress.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai airport
gold
Customs Act
Customs officials seized
black adhesive tape

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in