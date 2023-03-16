Gold worth Rs 60.67 lakh seized in Chennai airport

CHENNAI: Customs officials seized gold worth Rs 60.67 lakh in the Chennai airport on Thursday. Based on intelligence, the officials on rummaging a flight arrived from Dubai, found one heavy packet wrapped with black adhesive tape concealed in the rear side lavatory of the aircraft. During the subsequent check, they identified that it was 1,240 grams of gold worth Rs 60.67 lakh. They seized the gold under the Customs Act and further investigation is in progress.