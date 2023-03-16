DT impact: Big relief for Perumbakkam school students after 18 months

The school built by a NGO - Bhoomika, one and half year ago made headlines in DT Next as the state administrators were busy without dates to inaugurate the school that can cater to about 300 students from lower income group. Finally, the students had the rejoicing end when TN Ministers TM Anbarasan, Ma Subramanian and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi rallied together inaugurating the facility bringing more smiles among the school kids.

The two storey school, built with adequate space and ventilation, along with spacious prayer hall, meeting room, proper toilets, classrooms with benches and play ground enthralled the kids when the faclity was let open for them.

After the formal inaugural, the ministers also visited the classrooms and interacted with the kids insisting them to focus on thier education.

"We have to thank DT Next for extensive news coverage about our plight. Finally our new school is ready for the students and this inaugural is long-awaited good news," said a jubilant school headmistress Shanthi.

"The parents and kids entered the school with a smile on their face and the parents were seen greeting the ministers and state district administration for the grand inaugural. The district administration should regularly monitor the school and this new school will now attract more students," observed Joel Shelton, a volunteer with IRCDUC (Information and Resource centre for the deprived urban communities).