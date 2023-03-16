DT impact: Big relief for Perumbakkam school students after 18 months

CHENNAI: The longing for a spacious school came to an end after three state ministers who were earlier dilly dallying sans dates agreed to inaugurate the panchayat union primary school building in Perumbakkam, Ezhil Nagar on Thursday.
The school built by a NGO - Bhoomika, one and half year ago made headlines in DT Next as the state administrators were busy without dates to inaugurate the school that can cater to about 300 students from lower income group. Finally, the students had the rejoicing end when TN Ministers TM Anbarasan, Ma Subramanian and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi rallied together inaugurating the facility bringing more smiles among the school kids.
The two storey school, built with adequate space and ventilation, along with spacious prayer hall, meeting room, proper toilets, classrooms with benches and play ground enthralled the kids when the faclity was let open for them.
After the formal inaugural, the ministers also visited the classrooms and interacted with the kids insisting them to focus on thier education.
"We have to thank DT Next for extensive news coverage about our plight. Finally our new school is ready for the students and this inaugural is long-awaited good news," said a jubilant school headmistress Shanthi.
"The parents and kids entered the school with a smile on their face and the parents were seen greeting the ministers and state district administration for the grand inaugural. The district administration should regularly monitor the school and this new school will now attract more students," observed Joel Shelton, a volunteer with IRCDUC (Information and Resource centre for the deprived urban communities).
It was a new expereince for this correspondent to see the kids making those crazy runs inside the campus, jumping with rejoice followed by the hurrah.
It may be noted that the DT Next visited the school early this month and brought out the difficulties faced by the kids who were cramped inside a nearby shelter. Unclean toilets, overflowing sewer and stench, cramped veranda and dingy classroom will now be a thing of past. Based on the media report district collector had then exuded confidence of inuagurating the new school within this month and it happened.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android