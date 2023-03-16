3 held cheating bizman of Rs 4 cr promising him Rs 100 cr

CHENNAI: City CCB sleuths arrested three suspects for allegedly cheating a businessman promising to get him Rs 100 crore as loan from NRIs and took Rs 4 crore ascommission from the businessman.

The gang had rented an ECR bungalow at the cost of Rs 1.5 lakh per month and spent more than Rs 20 lakh for the interior decoration to impress their possible victims.

The EDF wing inspectorof police Sumathi arrested trio Panneerselvam (43), Imtiaz alias Satish Kumar (37), and Pawan Kumar alias Ravi alias Niyamathullah (45), from a resort in Kovalam.Police said that the victim Shyamal C, who runs Galaxy Solar Energy Private Limited at Nagpur in Maharashtra planned to expand his business and he searched for some private investors and financiers.

The trio through their agents gathered his details from an online portal where Shyamal registered for his need and contacted the businessman and promised to provide loans from the investors. Shyamal visited thefirm's Chennai office on East Coast Road (ECR) where they had been staying forrent for Rs 1.5 lakh per month.

Chatterjee was impressed after visiting the firmin Chennai, as the trio had adorned the building with expensive interiors andantiques. The rest was easy forthem and they insisted Shyamal pays the six months interest rate of about Rs 4 crore before hand. He transferred the cash and the three vanished after receiving the money until CCB team tracked them to a resort on ECR. The CCB sleuths had identified the trio had been operating 11 bank accounts and frozen these accounts having liquid cash of Rs 60 lakh.

The cops are also searching for the two cars Toyota Innova and KIA registered in the letter-pad companies – Real ValueDevelopers and BM Group of Companies, apart from the East Coast Properties. Preliminary inquiries revealed that Panneerselvam and Imthiaz were arrested in a cheating case in 2018 and detained in Puzhal prison. The duo met Ravi who was arrested in an assault case, and they became thick friends even after coming out of jail.