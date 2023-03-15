NGT imposes Rs 1 crore penalty for quarrying near Vandalur zoo

CHENNAI: While directing a lessee to pay Rs 1 crore as environmental compensation for illegal quarrying near Vandalur zoological park, the southern bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) observed that Geology and Mining Department and Revenue Department failed to monitor either the excess quarrying or excess transportation unauthorisedly.

CR Vijay Kumar, the complainant from Unamacheri, approached the Tribunal seeking action against quarrying done by UGC Aravind (lessee). The complainant alleged that the lessee has availed environmental clearance by suppressing vital facts such as close proximity of the quarrying site to Vandalur zoological park, which is situated at less than 3 km, and location of nearby forest and water bodies.

The Tribunal directed departments such as state environment impact assessment authority (SEIAA), Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, district administration, and department of geology and mining to file their reports on the issue.

Based on the reports filed by the departments and inspection by a joint committee, the Tribunal observed that the lessee had quarried in violation of licenses and environmental clearances.

Also, the lessee had quarried in the non leased area and the joint committee found that the numbers of days of violations and quantity quarried are in excess of permitted limit.

Pointing out that the authorities, namely, the SEIAA, Geology and Mining Department and also the Pollution Control Board have the responsibility of monitoring the project proponents for their proper implementation of their license and environmental clearance, the Tribunal directed the lessee to pay Rs 1.02 Crore as environmental compensation. It also directed the lessee to pay 50 per cent of the compensation within 3 months.