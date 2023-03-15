City

Kovai man held with 6 kg ganja in Chennai

Based on a specific tip off, the team intercepted a man and during enquiries he gave suspicious answers after which he was detained.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: City Police on Tuesday arrested a 42-year-old man from Coimbatore for alleged possession of 6 kg ganja near Madhavaram.

Madhavaram PEW (prohibition and enforcement wing) Police had received a tip off about movement of ganja near Andhra bus stand after which a team was deployed.

Police secured the bag in his possession and on checking it, found 6 kg of ganja.

The arrested person was identified as A Abbas of Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore district. Police investigations revealed that he smuggled the ganja from Andhra Pradesh and planned to sell it to peddlers

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.

