Great Lakes launches ENCORE platform

Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai, launched ENCORE – a platform offering job returnship programmes for women. The ENCORE platform offers short courses spanning 3 months’ duration.
The programs will have 150 hours of learning across online and face-to-face modules delivering functional skills, soft skills, life skills and career assistance to start a new chapter in a professional career. In order to further support women in taking up the programs, the Institute is also offering merit and means-based Great Lakes ENCORE Scholarships.
The platform will have two courses: i) Professional certificate programme in Digital Marketing and ii) Professional certificate programme in Product Management. The applications for these programs open from March 25, 2023.
For the launch, eminent guests -- Ruchita Tandon, Head, Alliances and Partnerships at Aspire for Her; Sukhpreet Singh, CEO at TANSAM; Deepa Raj, Client Experience at Accenture and Sridevi Pasupuleti, Vice President at LTIMindtree were present.
