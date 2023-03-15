Grama sabha meeting held in Aathur

Chengalpattu: A special Grama Sabha meeting was held on Wednesday in Aathur panchayat that falls under the Kattankulathur union of Chengalpattu district to discuss the village panchayat development plans for the year 2023-2024, Antyodaya movement survey data and approval for the formation of village panchayat development planning committee. District Collector Rahul Nath participated and interacted with the villagers while Panchayat Council President Gauthaman and Vice President Indukumar presided over the meeting in which several villagers participated.