Engg student, accomplice held for prostitution racket

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old engineering college student along with her 30-year-old accomplice was arrested by the Anti-vice squad of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly running a prostitution racket in the city. Police have rescued three women from an apartment in Egmore.

The arrested student was identified as J Jayapradha of Sivarandhagampettai in Puducherry. She was pursuing second year engineering at a private institute in Nungambakkam, police said.

The AVS team had received a tip-off about commercial sex work at a lodge on Poonamalee high road and conducted searches after which the tip-off was confirmed.

Police arrested Jayapradha and another man, I Premdas (30) of Kilpauk.

Investigations revealed that Jayapradha got entangled in the prostitution ring along with her boyfriend, Prakash who is absconding.

Three women who were rescued by the AVS police were sent to a government home. "The gang had been operating for more than a month now. None of the rescued women were college students," said a police officer.

The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.