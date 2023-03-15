Drinking water supply will be cut from zone 7-13 for 2 days

CHENNAI: Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) will suspend drinking water supply to several areas from zone 7 to zone 13 on March 18 and 19 due to interconnection pipework to be carried out in Kurinji Nagar underground tank and Mount and Mount – Poonamallee road.

The release states, under the Ramapuram Comprehensive Drinking Water Supply scheme, a 700 mm diameter pipe from Kurinji Nagar underground tank will be connected to a 1,500 mm main pipe in Mount – Poonamalle road (Shanthi colony and DLF junction). So, the water supply through the pipe will be stopped for two days from March 18, 6 am (Saturday) to March 19, 6 am (Sunday) in seven zones – Ambattur (zone 7), Anna Nagar (zone 8), Teynampet (zone 9), Kodambakkam (zone 10), Valasaravakkam (zone 11), Alandur (zone 12) and Adyar (zone 13).

The officials mentioned that the water supply will be resumed after the work is completed.

Also, the residents are requested to store adequate water in the next two days as a caution. In case of emergency needs, people can register to dial for water through the official Chennai metro water board website https://chennaimetrowater.tn.gov.in/ to get drinking water through trucks. However, the drinking water supply through tanks and trucks will not be interrupted in the areas that do not have water connections.