CMRL awards contract for machinery, plants at Poonamallee depot

CHENNAI: For the supply of 13 machinery and plants at Poonamallee depot, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) on Tuesday signed an agreement with M/s. Swastik-EquipLavaggi Joint Venture for Rs 31.80 crore.

The corridor 4 (Light House to Poonamallee) under the phase 2 metro rail construction is planned for 26.1 km with both elevated and underground network, consisting of 27 stations.

For operating a depot at Poonamallee to stable and maintain all types of rolling stock procured for corridor 4, CMRL has awarded the tender to the joint venture.

Under the agreement, the firm will be responsible for design, manufacturing, supply, installation, testing, commissioning of machinery and plants at Poonamallee depot. Further, the training of employees will happen on a turnkey basis.

Further, all the 13 machinery and plants agreed upon under the contract are to be delivered to CMRL in July 2024 at the Poonamalle depot, following on-the-site testing.

The automated train wash plant, wheel lathe, train lifting pit jack, synchronized train lifting mobile jack, wheel profile measurement system, and battery powered train shunting machine are among the machinery and plants.

The above-mentioned machinery and plant will be commissioned at Poonamallee depot prior to the arrival of trains. These machinery and plants are essential for railroad trails and subsequent train maintenance.

The contract was signed in presence of Rajesh Chaturvedi, director (Systems and Operations) CMRL by AR Rajendran, chief general manager/rolling stock for CMRL and Shobhit Saxena, project head for Swastik-EquipLavaggi Tuesday.