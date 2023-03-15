Chennai Police meet NGOs working for transperson welfare

CHENNAI: The top brass of the City Police on Tuesday held a meeting with representatives of NGOs working for transgender persons’ welfare and members from the community and listened to their grievances and guided them on government schemes for transgender welfare.

Additional Commissioners of Police, TS Anbu and Prem Anand Sinha presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, police discussed the rehabilitation of transgender persons who get entangled in criminal cases and advised the members to make use of government schemes for the community.

Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation officials who were present at the meeting elaborated on the entrepreneurship opportunities for transgender persons.