Chennai man jailed in sexual assault case of 4-year-old child

CHENNAI: A Pocso special court in Chennai on Wednesday awarded life sentence to a man who sexually assaulted a four-year-old child.

Murugan, a mason from Kodungaiyur in Chennai, was booked by police for sexually assaulting a four-year-old child, a daughter of his co-worker.

Following this, a case was filed in the MKB Nagar all women police station in January 2015. When the case came for the hearing in Chennai Pocso special court on Wednesday, Justice M Rajalakshmi awarded life sentence to the accused Murugan and a penalty of Rs.5,000.

The Judge also directed the State government to provide Rs 7 lakh as compensation to the victim.