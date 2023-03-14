Youngsters extort man injured in road accident, arrested

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested four youths including a college student for assaulting a man after taking him to a secluded spot in Nungambakkam in the pretext of taking him to a hospital.

The victim, B Satish Kumar (34), who works at a Central government office in Nungambakkam was riding back home on Saturday night after work, when he lost control of the bike and fell down on Sterling road.

Satish Kumar sustained minor injuries and bruises in the accident. The four youths who were nearby rushed towards the man and convinced him that he has to be moved to a hospital for treatment. They then took him to a secluded stretch and asked him to part way with cash he was having.

Since Satish Kumar did not have any cash on him, the four youths ganged up and assaulted the man who was already injured in the accident and fled the scene.

Based on Satish Kumar’s complaint, Nungambakkam Police registered a case and arrested R Yogesh (21), S Logesh (21) both from Kadambathur in Thiruvallur district and Kameshwaran (25) and Subhash (19) from Minjur.

Police said that Subhash is a 2nd year student at a city college and the other accused are his seniors- former students at the college.

Of the four accused, Yogesh already has an attempt to murder case against him in Thiruvallur. All four of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.