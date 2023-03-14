SRM Global hospital develops non-contact monitoring system

SRM Global Hospital has developed an AI-powered non-contact monitoring system to keep a tab on patients’ vitals. Normally, multiple electrodes would be stuck on patients and then connected to a monitor.

The hospital, in a statement, said that while this would restrict patients’ movement, nursing staff would also have to visit each patient’s room to note the parameters physically.

Explaining in detail how the new system functioned, Dr VP Chandrasekaran, Chief Operating Officer, said the non-invasive Dozee bed monitoring system involved placing a sensory bed below the patient’s mattress.

According to him, Biomarkers in the sensory bed will pick up the patient’s body vibrations, respiratory rhythm, blood pressure, pulse, and oxygen levels. The parameters will be displayed at multiple locations for access by doctors and nurses simultaneously and are also possible for remote monitoring.

With 98.8 accuracy, the AI-powered non-contact monitoring system is a boon to patients and nothing short of a technical and medical wonder for hospitals.

Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor, Academics, SRM Global Hospital also said patients need not go from one consultant to another and from one lab to the lounge to wait for results. Consultants will visit the patient’s bed for counselling and treatment in full privacy.