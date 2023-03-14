Over 5L property owners are yet to pay tax for 2022-23

CHENNAI: More than 5 lakh people are yet to pay property tax, and they are requested to pay by March 31 to avoid penalty, The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) said For the financial year 2022 – 2023, over 8 lakh people paid their property tax in the second half of the year.

According to the Chennai Corporation Municipal Act, 1919, the property owners have to pay the tax within the first 15 days at the beginning of every half-year. An incentive of 5 percent (up to a maximum of Rs.5,000) is being given to property owners who make such payments. Property owners who make late payments will have to pay an additional 2 percent special interest on top of their dues.

The property owners can pay through BBPS (Bharat Bill Payment System), draft, credit cards, and through the service centers in all the zonal offices. They can also make their payment through the Chennai Corporation website and Paytm. The officials requested to pay the property tax arrears as per the guidelines mentioned in the notices sent to them.

Property taxes are a major revenue source as they contribute to work such as basic infrastructure, solid waste disposal, street lighting, maintenance of parks and roads, public health, and disease prevention.