Nagan Thangal lake in Tiruvallur to get new lease of life

CHENNAI: As part of eco restoration and awareness campaign programmes, Tata Communications had taken up a few projects in Tiruvallur, which includes the restoration of Nagan Thangal lake in Upparapalayam, Pothur village and creation of a Blue Green Centre, a knowledge learning facility.

The project has been taken over by Tata communication along with Pitchandikulam Forest officials, where over 400 employees volunteer and to work for more than 1,600 volunteering hours towards the restoration project, a release said.

The lake, spread over 15 acres, is desilted to a depth of 1.5 m in 4 acres. Recent rain has contributed to 1,00,000 cubic meters of fresh water in the lake, helping it reach its full capacity. More than 4,000 indigenous tropical dry evergreen forest trees and shrubs have been planted around the lake leading to increased biodiversity in the area.

In addition, insects, birds and small animals have found a new home, giving a boost to the fauna and flora in the region.

On Monday, Tiruvallur district Collector Alby John inaugurated The Blue Green Centre, a knowledge and learning facility, where the lake's history, local landscape, and all details of the restoration project are showcased to spread the awareness of the initiative and promote many more of such projects.

The project is connected to the schools in action for the planet project to encourage environment education and action for learners in government schools in Ambattur area. As many as 3,000 school children from 32 government and under-privileged schools will have access to study on the ecological aspects, the release said.