Guest worker killed in lift accident in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old guest worker was killed in a freak accident after his head hit against a pillar while moving in a service lift at a godown in George Town area on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Keema Ram (23) of Rajasthan. He was working at a utensil store at Vengu Chetty lane in George Town, police sources said.

Police investigations revealed that the shop also has a godown and functions out of a four storey building. Utensil stocks which come from other areas are taken to the top floor in a service lift on the side of the building.

Keema Ram who was assigned the job on Tuesday had taken the open service lift and unmindful of the concrete structures close to the lift, he had stretched his head out, a police officer said. His head hit against a pillar while the lift was nearing the second floor and he died on the spot. Flower Bazaar Police reached the scene on information and secured the guest worker's body and moved him to Government hospital for postmortem.