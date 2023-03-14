Entrepreneurship awareness camp for youngsters in Chennai

CHENNAI: The State-owned Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) has organised an entrepreneurship awareness camp from Tuesday. The camp will deliberate on subjects such as entrepreneurship, selection of project, support available for potential entrepreneurs from government, banks and other financial institutions.

An official release from the State government said that further, conducive policies and schemes of the State enumerating the opportunities in the MSME sector will also be discussed.

In continuation with the camp, the EDII will also organise three days 'Business Model and Business Plan Preparation' training programme for the selected candidates having projects ready for initiation at the next phase, which will be announced later.

Further, EDII will be conducting entrepreneurship development programme for five days simeltenously on will payment basis in co-ordination with district Industries Centre. Candidates who opt for subsidy based scheme support will get exemption from the mandatory training requirement on participation of this program.

In addition, the EDII will also organise an online training programme on "Export Import Logistics and Supply Chain Management" between March 16 and 17.

Subjects covered under the topics on Introduction to Export Import logistics, Different modes of transport, Multi modal transport system. Roles of Customs House Agent, Freight Forwarders, Shipping Agents, Air Cargo Agents, Vessel and Air cargo Operations,

Types shipping, INCOTERMS 2020, Bill of Lading, Air Way Bill and its importance in Logistics Introduction to Customs Clearance Procedure, Customs bonded warehouses and Documents required for Clearance.