Elderly man sentenced for life under Pocso Act

CHENGALPATTU: A 62-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment under the Pocso Act for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl in Chengalpattu.

His wife who was an accomplice to the crime and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

The accused Manohar, with the help of his 39-year-old wife Chandra, reportedly sexually assaulted a minor girl who lived in their neighbourhood in 2019.

Based on a complaint from the child’s parents, the all women’s police personnel in Chengalpattu arrested the accused.

The case came up for hearing on Tuesday and the duo were also asked to pay Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the victim.