Two held for assaulting 26-yr-old over previous enmity

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons for assaulting a 26-year-old man near Nolambur over previous enmity. The victim, M Vijayakumar of Nasrathpet, had come to meet his friend in Nolambur on Friday. As he was walking on the road behind MGR University, a four-member gang intercepted and started attacking him. They assaulted him with PVC pipes and threatened him before fleeing the scene. Vijayakumar got admitted to a hospital for treatment and filed a police complaint. On Sunday, Nolambur police arrested two persons, M Dinesh (21) and P Dhanush (23) of Chinna Nolambur, after investigations revealed that they had previous enmity with the victim. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police have launched a hunt for the other two, who are absconding.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android