Two held for assaulting 26-yr-old over previous enmity

CHENNAI: The city police arrested two persons for assaulting a 26-year-old man near Nolambur over previous enmity. The victim, M Vijayakumar of Nasrathpet, had come to meet his friend in Nolambur on Friday. As he was walking on the road behind MGR University, a four-member gang intercepted and started attacking him. They assaulted him with PVC pipes and threatened him before fleeing the scene. Vijayakumar got admitted to a hospital for treatment and filed a police complaint. On Sunday, Nolambur police arrested two persons, M Dinesh (21) and P Dhanush (23) of Chinna Nolambur, after investigations revealed that they had previous enmity with the victim. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. Police have launched a hunt for the other two, who are absconding.