Photography exhibition attracts celebrities, professionals in college

CHENNAI: Acclaimed cinematographer from Indian cinema, Preetha Jayaraman, launched a photography exhibition here in MOP Vaishnav College For Women, Nungambakkam.

The visual communication department of the college organised a Bi-Yearly photography exhibition called 'POSITIVES', said MOP Vaishnav College Principal Lalitha Balakrishnan.

More than 104 students from 2nd and 3rd year from the department exhibited 300 plus photos on the theme of Culture and Natural beauty of Indian states and other countries, the principal said.

"This year, POSITIVES -2023 photo exhibition titled "Vantage Point" opened for the public from March 9 to March 14, we expect the exhibition attracts large crowd including students from other colleges and professionals, said Jaishree, HOD, Visual communication department.

Visual Communication Department students from MOP Vaishnav college exhibited their photos in the 11th edition of POSITIVES photo exhibition this year.

"We traveled along Indian states in search of different cultures and serene nature, we learned so much exploring the nature and culture of India," said Charumathi, a second year student.

The college has arranged an array of celebrities and experts from the photography field to visit the exhibition, Fashion photographer G Venkat Ram, Wildlife photographer Rathika Ramaswamy, Film Director Naga are those celebrities to visit the exhibition.