International Higher Education Dialogue online conference held

CHENNAI: The German Academic Exchange Service and the Association of Indian Universities in association with Anna University organised the International Higher Education Dialogue (iHED) conference online.

The focus of iHED 2023 is on developing and sustaining structured international cooperation and strategic partnerships as well as extending the network of institutions in international cooperation between Asia and Europe and this year, Romania is invited as the partner country.

Anna University's Centre for International Relations said that the conference discused about the overview on funding schemes for institutional cooperation including the European funding schemes.

Panel discussion on guidelines and good practice of semester exchange, double/dual and joint degrees programs and exposure to different models of cooperation and partnerships, including consortia and university alliances was held.

The conference also showcased the insights in cooperation projects between Europe and South Asia Possibility to connect with higher educational institution's experts and representatives in 1:1 meeting on the online platform.

University sources said that the conference brings together academics and working professionals from universities in Germany, India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Romania.

In addition, conversations around international, bilateral, multilateral, interinstitutional cooperations, strategic partnerships and working in consortia are the focus of sessions.

Also, topics of the conference are best practice on partnership programs and consortia, funding for cooperation projects, measurement of impact of cooperation and establishing double/dual and joint degree programmes.