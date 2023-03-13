Customs officials recover 1,598 gm gold worth Rs 78.19 lakh inside aircraft

Chennai: At Chennai airport on Monday, Customs officials recovered gold worth 78.19 lakh. Based on an intelligence report, Chennai Air Customs Officers, during rummaging of an Air India flight that arrived from Dubai, found a pouch containing gold in paste form hidden inside the hollow space under one of the seats of the aircraft. The recovered gold had 24-K purity and weighed 1,598 gm, which was valued at Rs 78.19 lakh. The officials recovered the gold under the Customs Act and are investigating about the suspect who has left it behind.