Boy with severe burn injuries recovers post treatment in Chennai

CHENNAI: A young boy from Krishnagiri with severe burn injuries was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital and was successfully treated for the same. Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the patient at the hospital and appreciated the doctors for providing the treatment.

The patient, Suryakumar, received special treatment at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in Chennai after he was brought to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital. He had incurred injuries because of accidental explosion and suffered burns in several places on his body. He was taken to the Krishnagiri Government Hospital by his neighbours and later admitted to Salem Kumaramangalam Government Hospital for advanced treatment.

After receiving treatment for about a month, the boy returned home, but was suffering from epilepsy. He was then admitted to Institute of Child Health where he was treated for kidney failure and epilepsy and was again admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in April 2022.

The Health Minister said that the family of the patient was provided with hostel facility near the hospital and the scars caused by the burn was removed and a steroid injection was given to prevent recurrence. After removing the scars on both arms due to burns, the paralysed arms were revived. Also, the shrunken scar in the jaw was removed and the shoulder was operated by the Department of Plastic Surgery at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Several other surgeries, including that of right ear, left hand, right cheek surgery and right hand surgery, were performed on the patient in 2022 and these helped in correcting the physical disability.

The Health Minister appreciated the medical teams at all the hospital for saving the boy by performing six surgeries, who is now about to return home after the treatment.

Regarding the rise in fever cases, he said that the daily cases of Covid-19 in the State have now reached 40 and public is urged to wear masks and follow safety measures as per the directions of the Union Health Ministry.

“In order to prevent the spread of influenza fever, special medical camps for influenza have been set up in 1,558 places across Tamil Nadu and 2,663 people have been diagnosed with fever, " he said.