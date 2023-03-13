AIADMK cadres protest against case filed against EPS

It is reported that former ministers Sellur K Raju, RB Udhayakumar and MLA VV Rajan Chellappa and other AIADMK party men participated in the protest.

On Sunday, Avaniyapuram police in Madurai city filed a case against Leader of Opposition Palaniswami and five others of the AIADMK.

EPS landed at Madurai airport on Saturday morning to address a rally in Sivaganga. The AMMK functionary Rajeswaran (42) travelled along with EPS on the flight. While taking the airport bus, he shouted at EPS, accusing him of being a traitor to VK Sasikala, the ousted AIADMK leader.

The AMMK member Pramukhar Rajeswaran was also recording a video while raising slogans against the AIADMK leader. Immediately, the security guard of Edappadi Palaniswami, who had come in the bus. A video has been circulated on social media and has gone viral.

However, the AIADMK men, who accompanied EPS, dragged him out of the airport and handed him over to the police for action, sources said.

Based on a complaint by the AMMK functionary, the police filed a case against Palaniswami, his personal security officer Krishnan, PR Senthilnathan, Sivaganga MLA, M Manikandan, former IT Minister, son of former Agriculture Minister Agri Krishnamurthy and another unnamed person under Sections 341, 294 (b), 323, 392 and 506 (1) of IPC read with 109 of the IPC.

The Avaniyapuram police also filed a case against the AMMK functionary under Sections 341 and 294 (b) of IPC based on a complaint by RB Udhayakumar, Tirumangalam MLA, sources said.