240 students graduate from MMM College of Health Sciences

Chennai: The MMM College of Health Sciences, an educational unit of The Madras Medical Mission, conducted their 16th graduation ceremony on recently. There were 240 students who graduated from various allied health courses that the college conducts under the affiliation of Dr MGR Medical University. Alby John Varghese, Collector of Tiruvallur district was the chief guest. He released Nostalgia-2023, the college magazine, and the online placement brochure. Psychiatrist Dr R Thara, vice-chairperson and co-founder, SCARF India, was the guest of honour. The meeting was presided over by Raju George, CEO-MMM.