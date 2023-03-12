Woman accidentally throws jewellery in garbage, gets back

CHENNAI: A 65-year-old woman, who mistakenly threw her diamond stud worth Rs 1 lakh in the garbage, recovered it from the garbage collecting vehicle in Tambaram on Saturday. Janaki of Rajakilpakkam in East Tambaram swept the house on Saturday morning and collected the garbage in the waste basket and kept it in front of the house. In a few minutes, the garbage collecting vehicle from the Tambaram corporation collected the garbage. Later Janaki noticed that her diamond stud worth Rs 1 lakh was missing but couldn’t find it anywhere. She later approached garbage pickers and requested them to search the vehicle. The workers with the help of their supervisor found the stud after searching for more than an hour. Tambaram corporation officials, who rushed to the spot gave the jewellery to Janaki after enquiry. The neighbours congratulated the supervisor for his timely intervention.