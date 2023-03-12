Traffic Police dampener for sports cars near Marina

CHENNAI: Drivers of at least eight luxury sports cars were fined by Greater Chennai Traffic Police on Sunday morning near Marina beach for violations including rash and negligent driving, defective number plates and tampered silencers among others.

Among those sports cars fined were four Ferraris, two Lamborghinis, a Porsche and a BMW luxury car, with some of them bearing Puducherry and Maharashtra registration.

Police said that the cars were let go after those behind the wheels of the cars, worth crores, paid the fines amounting to a few thousands on the spot.

Police sources said that the vehicles were returning from Mamallapuram after attending an event, when they were intercepted for rash driving around 9 am by traffic cops along Kamarajar Salai near Napier bridge.

Fine amount of Rs 500 each was levied for defective number plate and tampered silencers in some cars and Rs 1000 each for overspeeding and dangerous driving.

After spot fines were collected, all of them were let go with a warning, police said.