Traders should renew licenses before March 31: GCC

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has requested the traders to renew their licenses before March 31 for the financial year 2023–2024. Those who are starting a new business can get a license from the local body.

It is noted that traders who fail to renew their license within the stipulated date will be regarded as unlicensed traders and necessary actions will be taken against them.

According to the Chennai Corporation Municipal Act 1919, the traders’ licenses issued by the civic body shall be renewed between February and March for every financial year.

For 2023 – 2024, the traders can renew the licenses at the zonal office, and they can do the same in the camps to be conducted by the local body, states the release.

Also, for the benefit of businessmen, it has been implemented to renew licenses automatically through the official website www.chennaicorporation.gov.in, or through the QR Code facility.

Further, those who fail to renew their licenses or get new licences will be treated as unlicensed with effect from April 1 2023, and further action will be taken as per the rules.