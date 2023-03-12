Naan Mudhalvan scheme: DGP Sylendra interacts with Govt school students

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Head of Police Force (HoPF), DGP C Sylendra Babu on Saturday interacted with students of Government schools in the city as part of the “Naan Mudhalvan” scheme.

The state Director General of Police visited the Government girls higher secondary school in Ashok Nagar and Government higher secondary school in Saidapet and gave guidance and motivational speech.

“Students, especially those in class 10 and class 12 appearing for their board exams should focus on their academics. Understand and learn the subjects and today’s students should go on to make important scientific inventions like our ancestors. That is the true mark of education,” DGP Sylendra Babu said.

The Police chief also shared stories of inspirational students who went on to achieve great things in India and across the world and egged on his audience to follow suit of such achievers.